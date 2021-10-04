Every countries on the red list, as well as those that have been moved to the ‘rest of the world’.

New travel upgrades have been introduced, making it easier to take vacations overseas.

The travel laws changed at 4 a.m. today, making it easier to arrange a half-term vacation than it was during the pandemic.

The amber list will be phased out, and testing standards for those who have been double jabbed will be simplified.

The amber and green lists of countries are being phased out in favor of a system that divides countries into two groups: red list and rest of the world.

The red list will be updated again this week, although 54 countries remain on it at the moment.

The Maldives, Turkey, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Egypt, Oman, Kenya, and Sri Lanka were removed off the red list on September 22 and placed in the category of the “rest of the world.”

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, stated of the reforms, “Today’s amendments mean a simpler, more straightforward system.”

“One that requires less testing and is less expensive, allowing more individuals to travel, visit loved ones, or conduct business throughout the world while also boosting the tourism sector.

“With more than 80% of adults in the UK vaccinated, we are now able to offer a proportionate updated structure that represents the new landscape.”

However, here is the current red list, which includes 54 countries:

Afghanistan Angola Argentina Bolivia Botswana Brazil Burundi Cape Verde is a small island off the coast of Africa Chile Colombia Costa Rica is a country in Central America. Cuba Congo, Democratic Republic of Dominican Republic is a country in the Caribbean. Ecuador Eritrea Ethiopian Eswatini French Guiana Georgia Guyana Haiti Indonesia Réunion is a French word that means “unity.” Lesotho Malawi Mayotte Mexico Mongolia Montenegro Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Panama Nepal Paraguay Peru Philippines Rwanda Seychelles Sierra Leone is a country in West Africa. Somalia South Africa is a country in Africa. Suriname, Sudan Thailand, Tanzania Trinidad and Tobago is a country in the Caribbean. Tunisia Uganda Uruguay Venezuela Zimbabwe, Zambia