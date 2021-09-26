Every Brit has expressed concern over a scarcity that could ‘ruin Christmas.’

Customers have been warned to expect grocery shortages in the coming days, but CO2 isn’t the only substance that appears to be in limited supply.

Because CO2 is used in food packaging and as a technique of stunning animals, a food industry executive has already warned that a drop in CO2 will result in shortages.

The stoppage of operations at fertiliser factories, which emit CO2 as a by-product, has had a knock-on effect on the food industry due to rising energy costs.

Food shortages, according to Boris Johnson, might endure for months.

To prevent bacteria from growing in perishable items like meat and salads, CO2 is pumped into the container. It extends the shelf life of products like beef steak by about five days on average.

The CO2 production halt comes as supply chains struggle with a shortage of HGV delivery drivers, putting even more strain on the “just in time” model used by UK supermarkets.

But it’s not just poultry, pig, and bakery goods that can be scarce.

Due to a shortage of lorry drivers and anticipated Covid limits, the supply of Christmas trees may be reduced.

Imports to the UK are expected to be affected by lorry driver shortages in Denmark, with any Covid-related limitations compounding the difficulty.

Following last year’s quiet celebrations, Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress.co.uk, has predicted an increase in demand as family and friends gather together to enjoy the holidays.

Customers should place their orders as soon as possible to ensure they have a tree in time for Christmas.

“The Christmas tree industry has been wreaking havoc in recent years,” he remarked. The Scandinavian countries’ mild winters have made tree felling more difficult. When you consider the Covid limits imposed last year and the present scarcity of lorry drivers, it’s easy to see why we’re concerned about a tree shortage.

“A Christmas tree is an important element of the celebrations, not just on Christmas Day, but also in the days leading up to it: choosing the tree, cramming it into the car, and decorating it in preparation for the festivities.

“It’ll matter even more this year.”

