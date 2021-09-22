Every Asda, Tesco, B&M, Wilkos, and Boots in Merseyside has banned him.

A man has been barred from accessing a number of retailers and supermarkets in Merseyside, including every Asda and Tesco.

After being convicted of theft and abusive behavior towards store staff, Paul Green, 35, from St Helens, was given a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO).

Green will be unable to enter any Tesco, B&M, McColls, Superdrug, Savers, Poundland, Asda, The Range, Wilkos, or Boots stores in Merseyside as a result of the order.

He will also be prohibited from attending any of the Church Square Shopping Centre’s stores.

Green became belligerent and disruptive towards staff in a convenience store after stealing from it, according to officers from the Community Policing Team in St Helens, who lodged the CBO application.

The order also specifies the following requirements:

He shall not engage in behaviour in Merseyside that causes or is likely to cause harassment, alarm, or distress to any person, or urge others to do so. This comprises uniformed and non-uniformed police officers and police community support personnel.

When a member of staff asks you to leave a retail store in Merseyside, stay.

“We hope that Green’s criminal conduct order serves as a warning to those who try to harass or harm shop workers who are just doing their job,” Chief Inspector Paul Holden said after the order was issued.

“We will continue to work with businesses and their employees to ensure that they have the assistance and protection they require.

“We will continue to use such orders for the benefit of our community as a result of appalling behavior by persons who are negatively affecting those who live and work in St Helens.”

Anyone with information on similar incidents in their area is encouraged to contact local police or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.