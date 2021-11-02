Everton’s uneven month is summed up by Abdoulaye Doucoure’s blow, as the new youngster continues to impress.

Everton began October with a promising performance that earned them a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in a match they could have won for the first time at Old Trafford, but after back-to-back home defeats, things went downhill quickly after the international break.

Despite these setbacks, Demarai Gray was one athlete who maintained a pretty steady level of performance.

His intelligent running and passing range guaranteed Manchester United’s defense could never switch off, making him a lethal weapon on the break against United.

Gray looked threatening when he was able to get crosses in against West Ham and Watford, albeit those opportunities were few and far between.

Is there anyone else? In a terrible month for Everton, the winger has delivered dazzling sparks of relief.

He has proven to be a steal for £1.7 million and will be key to any top-half chances this season.

After a promising start to the month, the Blues’ October couldn’t have finished much worse after their loss to Watford.

Abdoulaye Doucoure may have missed the game against the Hornets, but he is my Everton Player of the Month as a result of that game.

This season, the 28-year-old has played a key role for Rafa Benitez’s team, scoring two goals and providing four assists in eight Premier League appearances.

And his absence against Claudio Ranieri’s team highlighted how crucial he is to the Blues and how excellent he has been so far this season.

Despite the fact that he’ll be out for a while due to a stress reaction in his foot, Doucoure deserves to be awarded Player of the Month for October.