Everton’s top forward is hailed as a “serious player” as he takes advantage of a loan stint opportunity.

Nathan Broadhead, an Everton loanee, is continuing to impress at Sunderland and is gaining in popularity week by week.

The 23-year-old attacker signed a season-long loan with the Black Cats and made his first league appearance for Lee Johnson’s side in a 5-0 triumph over Cheltenham Town on Tuesday evening.

Despite failing to score for Sunderland, the Welshman was instrumental in the creation of the opportunities that were converted.

Broadhead scored his first goal for the League One team in a recent Carabao Cup third-round triumph over Wigan Athletic, and he is slowly but steadily winning over the Stadium of Light’s supporters.

Sunderland supporters reacted positively to the Bangor-born attacker’s performance.

Broadhead, on the other hand, limping off 10 minutes from time during the Black Cats’ thrashing of Cheltenham, is now a concern for Johnson.

After the game, Sunderland’s head coach remarked that the Everton star would be reviewed in due course, but he was more interested in discussing the youngster’s electrifying performance.

Johnson told the Chronicle, “I thought he was terrific, and as an ex-midfielder myself, you just love playing in a squad with that kind of movement ahead of you.”

“Not only that, but when he doesn’t get the ball, he never loses heart.

“He isn’t one of those strikers who sprints for ten minutes and then quits because the ball isn’t going his way.

“He constantly putting himself forward, either to be put in behind or with the ball at his feet.”