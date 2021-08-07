Everton’s team for their match against Manchester United has been confirmed, with James Rodriguez starting and Lewis Dobbin included.

Lewis Dobbin’s outstanding performances for Everton’s under-23s have earned him a spot on the bench for today’s match against Manchester United.

Due to the injury of striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dobbin has had the opportunity to impress new manager Rafa Benitez.

Moise Kean and Jean-Philippe Gbamin are both out for Everton’s final warm-up game of the summer.

Jordan Pickford begins in goal after returning to training on Monday following Euro 2020, with Seamus Coleman at right-back and Michael Keane and Ben Godfrey as the preferred centre-back pairing. Lucas Digne maintains his position as left-back.

Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray, Andros Townsend, and James Rodriguez start in attack, with Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield.

Asmir Begovic, Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Fabian Delph, Yerry Mina, Niels Nkounkou, Anthony Gordon, Tom Davies, Nathan Broadhead, and Harry Tyrer are all on the bench.