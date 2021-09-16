Everton’s supporters club sends all proceeds to a children’s hospice.

An Everton FC fan organization is raising money for a local children’s hospice by selling items.

The LGBT+ Everton fan group Rainbow Toffees is selling rainbow Everton FC badges, with all proceeds going to Zo’s Place Baby Hospice.

The badges, which display the Everton FC insignia in rainbow Pride flag colors, were created particularly for Rainbow Toffees to aid their fundraising efforts.

Paul Hession, Rainbow Toffees’ merchandising and events manager, began selling the badges in 2020 to raise awareness of both Rainbow Toffees and Zo’s Place Baby Hospice’s activities.

“Zo’s Place has always been near to my heart and a nonprofit I’ve always supported,” Paul told The Washington Newsday.

“Over the years, I’ve raised money by holding pensioner activities and dressed up as Father Christmas on Christmas Eve.

“It made sense to me to keep supporting the charity and involving them with Rainbow Toffees through the sale of our badges,” says the entrepreneur.

Everton supporters can get their hands on one of Rainbow Toffee’s badges for a simple donation and help support young children in Zo’s Place’s care.

“All you have to do to acquire one is join Zo’s Place on Facebook and hit the contribute button,” Paul added.

A gift of £5 is requested as a minimum.

Donors should then send Paul and Rainbow Toffees a screenshot of their donation, and they will mail the badge to their home address.

All proceeds benefit the West Derby hospice, which provides palliative, respite, and end-of-life care to newborns and young children suffering from life-threatening and life-limiting illnesses.

Through numerous fundraising events, Rainbow Toffees has raised more than £1,000 for Zoe’s Place.

The fan network also participates in regular football matches against other fan clubs in various cities.

Everton raised £195 for Sahir House, which provides support for individuals living with HIV in Merseyside, during their recent match against Tranmere Rovers LGBT+ supporters Rover and Out on Sunday, July 4.

At 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 19, the Rainbow Toffees will face the Talking Toffees at St John Bosco Arts College.