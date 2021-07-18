Everton’s summer prospect strategy has been revealed following the’shock’ of turning professional.

Everton Under-18s boss Paul Tait has indicated that hard work, fight, and leadership are among the qualities he wants to see in his young side this season.

While several of last year’s team have stepped up to join David Unsworth’s under-23s and the, Tait is now working with first-year scholarship players and will be showing them what is expected of them.

While assisting them in adjusting to the demands of professional football, Tait, a former Blues trainee, confessed that some of the youngsters are surprised.

“Every day now is about working on the mentality, the behaviors, and the ideals of the players,” he told Everton’s official website.

“That is the type of devotion, hard effort, and application we are looking for.

“As a coach, all I can do is try to help them adapt in whatever way I can, because being fully professional can be a shock for the guys at times.

“They’ll be doing a lot of physical work, more than they’ve ever done before. Because it’ll be challenging [in pre-season], you want to see real grit and determination.

“You’re looking for boys who are willing to put in the effort and exhibit tenacity and determination. Then it becomes contagious. If you have leaders in the group who exhibit those attributes, you can expect the rest of the group to follow suit.

“There’s the psychological aspect, and then there’s the physical aspect, because they workout every day.

“Those things [mentality and fitness work]will be the focus in the first six weeks of pre-season, and then it will be about tactically cementing what we want to accomplish – although we will obviously be drip-feeding that tactical information throughout our practice sessions and friendly matches.”