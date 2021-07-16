Everton’s statement of purpose in the transfer market might be Rafa Benitez.

Blues fans are speculating who might be Rafa Benitez’s first signing as Everton manager as he puts his feet under the table.

That first purchase might be interpreted as a clear statement of purpose from a new manager and the direction the club is heading in, but this isn’t always the case.

Here’s a look at who other Everton managers have brought in as their first signing in the twenty-first century, as well as the consequences of the agreement.

Former Preston North End manager Moyes had previously offloaded several of Everton’s veteran pros, such as Paul Gascoigne and David Ginola, before starting to develop his own side, which was both young and hungry like himself, after being appointed the previous March.

In 2002, Nigerian World Cup player Joseph Yobo fulfilled the requirements, although being merely a loan signing at the time.

Despite being only 21 years old, he already had international experience, having played for the Super Eagles in the summer tournament in Japan and South Korea.

The deal, which included the potential of a permanent trade, allowed the Blues to assess whether the player, who arrived from Olympique Marseille, was suited to English football.

Yobo, on the other hand, had no such issues, going on to make 259 appearances for Everton, the most of any African player in the club’s history.

Prior to being employed by Everton, Catalan Martinez had just won the FA Cup with Wigan Athletic (despite also being relegated), so he stayed with what he knew and signed a quartet of players from the Latics in his first summer in command.

Arouna Kone, a 29-year-old Ivory Coast striker, was the first in the door, followed by Antolin Alcaraz, a Paraguayan centre-back, Republic of Ireland midfielder James McCarthy, and Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles, who had been on loan at Wigan and had signed from Atletico Madrid.

Kone suffered knee cartilage damage in October, just six games into his Everton career, and was forced to sit out the rest of the season.

Martinez returned to fitness the next season but only scored once in 16 appearances, while his third and last season at Goodison Park was his most productive, as he netted seven times, including.