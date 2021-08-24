Everton’s starting lineup against. Huddersfield Town has been finalized, with Moise Kean and Jean-Philippe Gbamin making their judgments.

Rafa Benitez is expected to make changes to his lineup for the trip to Huddersfield.

How many are there? We won’t know for sure until around 6:45 p.m., but certain players are overdue for a break.

Richarlison (international commitments) and Dominic Calvert-Lewin (toe) must start among the substitutes, while Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure can take a night off (or sit on the bench just in case).

Playing Moise Kean a week before the transfer window closes may be seen as a risk, but Benitez needs him to lead the line tonight.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin is expected to make his Everton debut this evening.

Begovic, Kenny, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Gbamin, Delph, Davies Townsend, Kean, Iwobi, Begovic, Kenny, Mina, Holgate, Digne, Gbamin, Delph, Davies Townsend, Kean, Iwobi

When you haven’t won a trophy since 1995, there’s no excuse not to take every cup match seriously.

While it should be expected that Everton play at full strength tonight, it is difficult not to expect changes from the lineup that drew with Leeds United on Saturday.

In goal, Asmir Begovic could replace Jordan Pickford, while at right-back, Jonjoe Kenny might replace Seamus Coleman.

Given the lack of depth in the roster, Michael Keane, Yerry Mina, and Lucas Digne should all make up the rest of the back four.

Fabian Delph and Tom Davies, in place of Allan and Abdoulaye Doucoure, could be handed the nod in midfield.

It’s also difficult to envision Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Demarai Gray, and Richarlison all starting after starting the last two games.

As a result, Moise Kean might make his debut game under Rafa Benitez, with Anthony Gordon and Alex Iwobi likely to start out wide.

Begovic, Kenny, Keane, Mina, Digne, Delph, Davies, Gordon, Townsend, Iwobi, Keane (4-2-3-1)

While winning is crucial, this is a one-of-a-kind season following a grueling summer schedule, and Rafa Benitez may be compelled to make some adjustments.

Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin should be rested, and while Everton manager Marco Silva doesn’t have many choices, the players he does have should be enough to beat Championship Huddersfield.

Mina, Yerry, Yerry, Yerry, Yer “The summary has come to an end.”