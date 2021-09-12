Everton’s squad depth in 2021-22 after the summer transfer window.

Everton know how their team will look for at least the next several months now that the transfer deadline has gone.

Rafa Benitez was announced as the club’s new manager at the start of the summer after Carlo Ancelotti’s sudden departure, and he was obliged to be rather clever in the transfer market that followed.

Over the last several weeks and months, five newcomers have arrived at Goodison Park, all for less than £2 million in transfer fees.

Andros Townsend, Asmir Begovic, Demarai Gray, Andy Lonergan, and Salomon Rondon are all new Everton players, while a number of other players have confirmed their departures.

But how has this affected the club’s squad depth?

We’ve prepared a graph depicting how Everton’s senior depth will develop over the coming months, with players listed in their natural positions – albeit some may be able to cover other places if the chance arises.

This is one area of the pitch where Everton appears to have a good chance of succeeding this season.

Jordan Pickford, of course, remains the No. 1 pick after his outstanding exploits with England at the Euros at the conclusion of last season and during the summer.

After a tough start to the season in 2020/21, the arrival on loan of Robin Olsen to challenge the former Sunderland man seemed to bring out the best in him once more.

The England international now appears to be lot more dominant in his job, and he has continued to impress thus far this season.

Asmir Begovic, who arrived on a 12-month contract with the option of a second year in the summer, is now providing backup for him.

Andy Lonergan is the Blues’ third choice after signing a one-year contract at Goodison Park to bring experience and skill in that area.

Going into the 2021/22 season, the full back positions immediately appear to be a source of concern.

Everton were unable to find a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman on the right side of defense, nor were they able to bring in a.