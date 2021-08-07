Everton’s Richarlison wins an Olympic gold medal as he helps Brazil retain its men’s football crown.

Richarlison of Everton has won an Olympic gold medal after Brazil defended their men’s football crown at the Games.

Brazil has reproduced its victory in Tokyo 2020 in their showpiece match against Spain this afternoon, having tasted glory as a nation at Rio 2016 after defeating Germany on penalties.

Richarlison missed a penalty seven minutes before halftime, but Brazil went on to win the match thanks to a goal by Matheus Cunha of Hertha Berlin with penalties looming.

Despite failing to score in the final, the Everton striker scored five goals in the Olympic men’s tournament, the most of any player.

Indeed, the 24-year-old assisted his team in finishing first in their group, which included Ivory Coast, Germany, and Saudi Arabia, to advance to the knockout stage.

Brazil then defeated Egypt 1-0 in the Tokyo 2020 quarter-finals before defeating Mexico on penalties in the semi-finals.

This isn’t the first time Richarlison has achieved worldwide success. He was also a member of the Brazilian team that won the 2019 Copa America, his first major trophy.