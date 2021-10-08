Everton’s report card includes transfer surprises, Rafa Benitez’s performance, and a mentality test.

It was a summer of upheaval and instability, even by Everton’s standards.

Another managerial leave, an unexpected managerial hire, low-key signings, and a high-profile departure are all on the horizon.

The Blues, on the other hand, have had their best start to a Premier League season since their fourth-place finish in 2004/05.

We asked Everton Correspondent to give us his appraisal of Everton’s season so far, with the upwardly mobile momentum interrupted by an international break.

After that, you’ll have your chance to tell us how you think the Blues have fared.

First and foremost, evaluation.

Well. Given everything that has been put against the squad and its new management, you could even say extremely well. A total of 14 points from the first seven games and a fifth-place finish in the standings at the international break is a resounding success. Everton’s three home victories came against teams they’should’ be defeating, but as last season demonstrated, success at Goodison Park is not guaranteed. A tough run of games awaits, but a point at Manchester United, despite important players being injured, speaks volumes for Rafa Benitez’s early work.

The loss to Aston Villa was upsetting, and the League Cup departure was frustrating, but the season has started nicely otherwise.

Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend have been outstanding, scoring eight goals and providing four assists between them.

Not bad for a transfer fee of less than £2 million. Everton have previously spent ten times that money on a single player and had nothing near the same level of return.

They, along with Abdoulaye Doucoure, have been instrumental in the Blues’ strong start.

Salomon Rondon is progressively gaining match fitness and will undoubtedly have a greater influence as the season unfolds. In his League Cup appearances, Asmir Begovic has done well, while Andy Lonergan has yet to appear.

That’s excellent. Rafa Benitez has had to deal with a rising injury list to add to a transfer window that has been hampered by financial fair play issues. However, the absence of both Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison has not prevented Everton from taking up points, particularly in recent games. Few people gave the Blues a chance. “The summary has come to an end.”