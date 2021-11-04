Everton’s previous responses to events like Duncan Ferguson’s barnstormer and snake bites.

When your team loses three games in a row, it’s always a bad feeling, but what occurred when Everton lost a hat-trick of Premier League games in the last five years?

0-2 at Southampton (a) on October 25, 2020; 1-2 at Newcastle United (h) on November 1, 2020; 1-3 at Manchester United (a) on November 7, 2020.

Everton had began the previous season with their finest start in over a century, winning seven consecutive games for the first time since 1894.

The Blues then drew 2-2 at home to Liverpool in the Merseyside Derby, and despite VAR saving them from a stoppage time defeat and Jordan Pickford avoiding a red card, the game seemed to wear them down, with James Rodriguez picking up an injury after an early challenge from Virgil van Dijk.

Everton got back on track with a thrilling 3-2 victory over Fulham.

After taking the lead after only 42 seconds thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin, they were pegged back on 15 minutes by Bobby Decordova-Reid.

Calvert-Lewin scored again on 29 minutes, and Abdoulaye Doucoure scored his first goal for the club six minutes later, putting the Blues comfortably in command of what appeared to be a one-sided match at the time.

However, the hosts came back hard after the half, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek brought a goal back for Carlo Ancelotti’s side barely a minute after Ivan Cavaleiro’s penalty went over the bar.

2-5 against Liverpool (a) December 4, 2019; 0-2 v Norwich City (h) November 23, 2019; 1-2 v Leicester City (a) December 1, 2019; 0-2 v Norwich City (h) November 23, 2019.

After losing at home to Norwich City, the Goodison Park crowd joined in with Canaries fans’ insults of “You’re getting sacked in the morning” directed at their own manager Marco Silva.

The Portuguese manager limped on to suffer a last-gasp reversal at Leicester, having led only to lose the game through a stoppage time goal that was originally not given after a VAR check, but a ‘demolition’ derby defeat at Anfield, which left Everton in the relegation zone, was the final straw, and he was dismissed.

Duncan Ferguson, the assistant manager, was named caretaker boss.