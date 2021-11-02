Everton’s players must finally demonstrate that Rafa Benitez is incapable of coaching.

A fired-up captain Seamus Coleman was booked for a touchline confrontation only a few minutes into second-half stoppage time, but like so many other things on a dismal night for Everton at Molineux, it was too little, too late.

If only more of his Blues teammates had exhibited the same tenacity as the Irishman.

The skipper, like the rest of the back four and lesser-known midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, was given the hook by Rafa Benitez at half-time, did not put in a vintage performance, but at least you know you will always get a wholehearted performance from the Killybegs man, who, at 33, is the last remaining player from the David Moyes era at Goodison Park.

However, that is a part of the problem.

As Yerry Mina’s Everton influence is exposed, Mason Holgate shouts at Allan.

Everton’s defeat to Wolves has been described as “bordering on shameful” by the national media.

While Coleman remains ultra-fit and ultra-competitive, running up and down Everton’s right wing, the club’s inability to locate a long-term replacement adds to their overall woes.

The Blues were forced to watch as Denzel Dumfries, a player who had been on Marcel Brands’ radar for a long time, moved to Internazionale for a relatively small cost of just over £10 million due to Financial Fair Play constraints.

The fluctuating and contrasting strategies that have marked Everton since Farhad Moshiri took control resulted in the FFP reality that hampered Everton in the last transfer window – with top earner James Rodriguez, who found himself surplus to requirements following Carlo Ancelotti’s defection to Real Madrid, not offloaded until several weeks after it closed.

Although Benitez has fewer points from his first ten Premier League games than Nuno Espirito Santo, who was said to be close to taking over at Goodison Park but was instead signed and then fired by Tottenham Hotspur, the club does not require any more managerial changes.

Having said that, three in a row after a strong start. “The summary has come to an end.”