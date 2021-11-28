Everton’s player ratings are awful as a whole, but two players in particular are abysmal at Brentford.

In the first half, he was called into action far more frequently than in the second, and he was on hand to collect several crucial crosses and make some decent saves. Again, there was little he could do in the end but concede.

His passes down the right wing were too often intercepted, resulting in a number of long balls that enraged both the spectators and his teammates. Until Demarai Gray was introduced, Everton posed little threat down that side.

In the first few minutes of the game, he made a hard tackle, but otherwise remained quiet for the rest of the game. Brentford, to be fair, did little in the second period to put him to the test in that regard.

In the first stanza, he made some solid interceptions but was also caught out on a number of times by a Brentford counter. After the interval, he won a lot more duels, but he couldn’t get his team on the front foot.

In the first half, he tried his hardest to provide an outlet on the left wing, and he was better defensively than the bulk of his colleagues, but his crosses were not accurate enough to cause problems for the hosts.

When it came to getting forward and making passes to his teammates, he never quite caught up to the game’s tempo. However, he did make a crucial challenge in the first half to keep the score from being 2-0.

Allan, like his midfield partner, struggled to get a handle on the game in the first half, giving the ball away far too frequently. Again, it was not his best performance.

He may have been unlucky in receiving a penalty because it was clearly an accident, but he has little to complain about. In general, his attacking production fell short of the high standards he’s set for himself this season.

In small intervals of this encounter, he appeared to be having some creative influence, either taking someone on or attempting to lay on a through ball. Nothing, however, came of any of it.

On occasion, he appeared to be a threat down the left flank, getting into some dangerous positions for crosses into the box, but he failed to generate many.