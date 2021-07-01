Everton’s new stadium timeline has been announced, with the start of work at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton’s long-held ambition to construct a new stadium to replace Goodison Park is finally coming true.

The Blues have announced that construction on their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will begin on July 26.

The stadium’s construction is expected to take three years, and the Liverpool City Region team told central government last summer that it will boost the local economy by £1 billion, create 15,000 jobs, attract 1.4 million visitors, and act as a catalyst for major change in the Liverpool Waters and Ten Streets areas.

Everton’s Holy Grail to find a replacement for Goodison Park has been given the green light after a series of failed projects including Peter Johnson’s dome at an unspecified location (Cronton was mooted); King’s Dock (now site of the arena); Destination Kirkby; and the short-lived Walton Hall Park proposal.

While all of those plans ultimately fell through, the prospect of an iconic and unique new home on the banks of the Mersey that will become part of the city’s famous skyline is extremely exciting for fans, and the club had long since passed the point of no return when it came to Evertonians’ emotional investment in the move.

Here’s a look at Everton’s Bramley-Moore Dock history up to this point.

Farhad Moshiri has pledged to address Everton’s stadium issue after purchasing a 49.9% controlling stake in the club.

“We will also be looking at the best possibilities in relation to our stadium,” he tells the ECHO.

“Goodison Park has provided excellent service to the club, but we must ensure that the club has a sufficient stage to perform on in the future.

“We’ll look at the best alternatives and how to finance it, especially because it’ll probably cost a little more than the £3,000 it cost in 1892.”

Officials from the club, including Mr Moshiri, Bill Kenwright, Denise Barrett-Baxendale, Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson, and architect Dan Meis, examine possible stadium sites in Croxteth and Vauxhall, including Stonebridge Cross in Croxteth and the waterfront Bramley-Moore Dock.

Mr Moshiri announces that the club has “took soundings from fans” as supporters campaign for the Mersey waterfront alternative. The summary comes to a close.