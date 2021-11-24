Everton’s new stadium is taking shape, and footage from Bramley-Moore Dock brilliantly shows the transition.

Everton’s new stadium project at Bramley-Moore Dock has been captured in stunning drone imagery.

The Blues have been working on the waterfront for some months, and the most recent work has managed to significantly transform the area.

Work on the dock infill had progressed to the point that sand was seen above the water line for the first time earlier this month, according to the club.

Everton also announced that the first above-ground building work had commenced, with concrete being poured on the foundation piles for the north stand.

Images have been posted in recent weeks and months as the club continues to showcase the incredible work being made ahead of the construction of a state-of-the-art 52,888-seater stadium.

Moreover, one YouTube account has been posting videos from the website.

In recent weeks, Mister Drone UK has produced a number of movies showcasing the work that is still being done behind the barriers at Bramley-Moore Dock.

And the most recent video provides even more reason for Blues fans to be excited.

Clips from the last few weeks are displayed, and they wonderfully illustrate the amount of development achieved since even as recently as the end of October.

The most recent video, shot on Tuesday, November 23, reveals how much sand is now visible in the water at Bramley-Moore Dock, with it appearing to cover a wide area.

Everton will inject 450,000 cubic meters of fluidized sand into the sea in total, with a large portion of the process already completed.

The foundation work that is taking place at the north end of the site can also be seen in the newest Mister Drone UK film.

The Blues have demolished the non-listed structures in the area and appear to be making good headway in terms of preparing the site for construction.

The sand will be heavily compacted and piled up to build further firm foundations once all of the water in the dock has been displaced. The piling process on the infilled dock can then begin at that time.

