Everton’s new stadium is taking shape, and a new aim for Bramley-Moore Dock has emerged.

Everton is becoming green, but they’ll always be the Blues.

As the COP26 Climate Change Conference draws to a close, many people’s minds are turning to the topic of environmental protection.

The onus is now on the world’s policymakers to come up with workable solutions after two weeks of talks in Glasgow, but those at Goodison Park have been doing their part since the inception of the ‘Everton for Change’ campaign in 2019.

After both Liverpool City Council and Liverpool City Region Combined Authority declared a climate emergency, the program was launched to ensure Everton’s operations were more sustainable, with the Council setting a goal of achieving a zero-carbon local authority by 2030.

Everton for Change strives to improve environmental awareness and explore new methods to make a good influence on the earth, and the club and Everton in the Community have reaffirmed their commitment to decreasing their carbon footprint while launching a number of new initiatives across all sites.

Going forward, the new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock provides an opportunity for the club to implement its sustainability measures from the start, and it has been a key element of the design process for the 52,888-capacity site on the Mersey’s banks.

Everton wants to make it the Premier League’s most environmentally friendly stadium.

Everton for Change has enabled the club to implement and extend a number of projects across all of its locations, with the goal of embedding environmental consciousness into the club’s day-to-day operations, in collaboration with construction partner Laing O’Rourke.

The club emphasized its intention to harness the unique features of the waterside location to create an environmentally friendly and sustainable stadium that is efficient in design, construction, and operation during the public consultation held prior to the submission of a planning application in 2019.

Measures included generating power from solar panels, harvesting rainwater for use in toilets, and providing charge stations for electric and hybrid vehicles in the sustainability statement filed as part of the planning application.

Everton conducted rigorous ecological investigations prior to the start of site development in July, and marine life has been securely removed and relocated from the area.