Everton’s new stadium is getting closer to receiving £350 million in private money.

Everton is planning to use the private placement market to finance up to £350 million for their new stadium project.

According to a report published this evening in Global Capital, the Blues are getting closer to acquiring the majority of the funds required to construct their new 52,888-seat stadium.

Everton engaged the services of large international banks MUFG and JP Morgan to help locate lenders in 2019, and it has now been revealed that they are to formally recruit a number of investors to raise between £300 and £50 million in a private placement.

Tottenham Hotspur used the private placement market to acquire funds for the construction of their new stadium, which is set to open in 2019.

The possibility of a finance solution follows the announcement by the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority of a £45 million investment in Everton’s new stadium project.

Everton has been able to begin work on the waterfront site because to Farhad Moshiri’s investment, but the majority of the £500 million project was always intended to come from the private market.