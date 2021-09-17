Everton’s new stadium is being built as the Bramley-Moore dock construction progresses.

As the new stadium project moves forward, Everton is clearing the basin at Bramley-Moore Dock in preparation for the start of the infilling process next month.

The Blues hope to start infilling in early October, marking a crucial milestone in the club’s quest to create a 52,888-seat new home.

Today, marine life was being evacuated from the pier and rehomed in the Mersey, while divers discovered a number of unexploded devices, but many of the World War II anti-aircraft shells were duds.

The army and navy were called in to detonate the remaining explosives, although the club emphasised that no one was ever in danger.

During their searches, divers discovered roughly 400 artifacts at a depth of 10 meters, which were part of the club’s larger enabling works on the waterfront site.

Everton’s training has revealed four things as two players return from injury.

The researchers also discovered scrap metal, old car tyres, and ship anchors.

Everton is spending roughly £100 million on site preparations, with a team assembled by contractors Laing O’Rourke repairing and sealing any gaps in the dock wall.

Pipework has also being installed to carry in 470,000 cubic meters of sand dredged from the Irish Sea, which will displace the water currently at the port into nearby bodies of water.

The demolition of old non-listed structures is well underway elsewhere in the enabling works, with much of the materials being repurposed across the site.

In preparation for the next phase of construction, work on the site staff’s welfare facilities is also continuing.

“Demolition is underway as we speak, and we are really building the ‘bath-tub’ now, which essentially segregates our dock from the others to allow us to fill it with sand gathered from the River Mersey,” said Stadium Development Director Colin Chong.

“As a result, there’s a lot of substantial maritime engineering effort going on. We’ve installed a bubble curtain to prevent any further marine life from returning to the dock, and we’ll begin removing all the fish off the dock on September 17th.” “The summary comes to an end.”