Everton’s new manager has been given a boost in Premier League fixtures as positive indicators surface.

At this point, the announcement of Everton’s matches for next season can only come across as hollow.

By the time they were given the order in which they will face each of the 19 other Premier League sides in 2021/22, the club had not expected to be in the position they are in.

The fact that the Blues’ season is spread out in front of them without a manager in place can seem intimidating at first, and it certainly dampens the customary sense of anticipation that comes with such a day.

Instead of fans being excited to learn that Everton will open the season against Southampton at Goodison Park and then go to Arsenal to finish the season, the news pales in comparison to the wider picture in Merseyside right now.

For many, fixtures are an afterthought; the main concern is who will be in charge for the coming season.

However, the fact that Everton is in this situation, having entered the third week of their managerial search following Carlo Ancelotti’s surprising resignation at the start of the month, might easily be regarded as a positive indicator.

The club appears to be taking its time with this appointment and is not making any major decisions.

The Blues’ announcement this week that preliminary work at Bramley-Moore Dock has begun served as a timely reminder of why they need to get this managerial decision right.

For all intents and purposes, Nuno Espirito Santo appeared to be the man Everton had chosen to step up and lead the club forward for the foreseeable future towards the end of last week.

But it’s been evident since then that the club’s choice is far from final. The hierarchy at Goodison is still debating and vetting candidates.

Whoever. The summary comes to a close.