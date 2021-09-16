Everton’s new Bramley Moore Dock stadium is set to receive a £45 million boost in funding.

Everton’s new stadium proposal could receive £45 million in assistance from the local authorities.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority has proposed a £15 million grant and a £30 million loan for projects associated with the Blues’ half-billion-pound Bramley-Moore Dock plans.

The suggestions will be discussed by local officials on Friday.

The £15 million award will be used to cover the costs of public space infrastructure improvements and heritage asset preservation around the proposed stadium site.

Everton had planned to spend up to £55 million on maintaining heritage assets on the waterfront property, and the Combined Authority award would help achieve that.

The £30 million loan, which the club’s management will discuss next week, would go toward the project’s overall expenses, with the understanding that the money would aid with the club’s long and expensive preparatory work on the former port site.

Everton’s new stadium plans have been described by the Combined Authority as a “critical catalyst for regeneration of Liverpool’s north docks and the region around Goodison Park,” with the club projecting a £1 billion boost to the local economy and the creation of 15,000 jobs once completed.

They’ve also stated that the £45 million capital injection into the project is “not an investment in a football club.”

Liverpool City Region Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram, Cllr Mike Wharton, Leader, Halton Borough Council, Cllr Louise Harbour, Deputy Leader, Knowsley Borough Council, Joanne Anderson, Mayor of Liverpool, Cllr Ian Maher, Leader, Sefton Borough Council, Cllr David Baines, Leader, St. Helens Borough Council, and Cllr Janette Williamson, Leader, Wirral Borough Council, said in a joint statement:

“Devolution is about local leaders taking control of their own destiny and collaborating with residents to determine the future we want for our region.

“This project is one of the most significant regeneration projects our region has seen in more than a decade, and it will serve as a major catalyst for regeneration and resurrection in a long-neglected area.”

