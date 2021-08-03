Everton’s new assistant manager, Rafa Benitez, says he understands what Rafa wants.

Francisco de Miguel Moreno, Everton’s assistant manager, has revealed what his job comprises under Rafa Benitez.

The Spaniard, known as ‘Paco,’ has worked with the 61-year-old in a variety of roles in European football and has won multiple championships with him during that time.

The assistant will now work alongside Duncan Ferguson to aid Benitez in improving the present Goodison Park squad and ensuring that they are on the right track.

De Miguel, on the other hand, has emphasized that his function isn’t exactly what you’d anticipate from an assistant manager.

The new coach is all about “performance,” and he’s now explained what that means in the context of the Blues’ current group.

“My function is a little different from what an assistant manager generally does,” De Miguel told Evertonfc.com. I’m in charge of the approach and putting everything together in the larger picture.

“I know what Rafa wants since we’ve worked together for so long. I’m focused on results – and when we talk about results, we’re not just talking about fitness.

“During the day, we try to analyze everything… … ensuring that every player has everything he requires on a daily basis in terms of physical, technical, and tactical knowledge.

“Sometimes, people believe that performing means covering a certain number of meters or increasing the intensity during a game.

“It’s much more than that for us.

“On every player’s profile, it should be quite evident in which areas he can progress as an individual and as a team.

“You need to recognize where you’re weak and strong, and work to close the holes we’ve already identified in all of them.

“Performance for us is being able to do all of your skills on the pitch to the best of your ability.

“We have a picture of each player in terms of fitness, technical ability, and tactical awareness.

“And we now know, in general, where they need to improve.”

Antonio Gomez, the Blues’ First Team Coach and Senior Analyst, arrived at the club at the same time as De Miguel.

