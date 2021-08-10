Everton’s new £500 million stadium statement to Farhad Moshiri: “We would not be here.”

Farhad Moshiri’s financial support for Everton’s new stadium project “cannot be underestimated,” according to chairman Bill Kenwright.

Everton has officially broken ground on the £500 million Bramley-Moore Dock development project.

Even though the Blues have yet to announce how they would cover the majority of the half-billion pound expenditures, it is claimed that money pumped into the new stadium plans from Moshiri has allowed building to commence.

Kenwright stated, “We simply could not have done it without him.”

“If there’s anyone who deserves to be proud today, it’s Farhad.

“Farhad’s true dedication, both monetarily and in terms of assistance, cannot be overstated.

“If it weren’t for Farhad, we wouldn’t be here, approaching this historic occasion.”

The “first incision” into the eastern quayside, which will eventually become the Fan Plaza at the club’s future home, was made by an Everton-branded excavator.

The Blues took over the waterfront property on July 26, and while preparation work has been going on for a few weeks, construction has just recently begun.