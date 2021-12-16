Everton’s match against Leicester City has been postponed owing of a COVID outbreak.

Due to a COVID epidemic within Leicester City’s team, Everton’s scheduled Premier League encounter against the Foxes on Sunday afternoon has been postponed.

The Premier League announced on Thursday evening, soon before Everton’s match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, that the Goodison Park match would be one of four rescheduled for the weekend.

To aid in the containment of the outbreak, Leicester’s training ground was closed on Thursday morning.

As a result, the Foxes will be unable to field a necessary number of players for their forthcoming match versus the Blues.

Everton released the following statement: “Everton recognizes that the fixture postponement will cause inconvenience to many supporters, and we apologize for the inconvenience, which was beyond our control. However, we respect the Premier League’s decision and recognize that the health and safety of both clubs’ players and staff must always come first.

“In due course, an announcement on the rescheduled match specifics will be confirmed and announced on evertonfc.com.”

The Premier League made the following statement: “The Board considers delay requests on a case-by-case basis, using existing rules and COVID-19 postponement instructions distributed to all teams. It will look at things including a club’s ability to field a team, the status, severity, and potential impact of the COVID-19 epidemic at the club, and the players’ capacity to safely prepare for and play the match.

“The Board must also assess the wider risks to the opposition and others with whom the club officials may interact.

“The Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures, with the health and welfare of all players and staff as a top priority, especially in light of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

“These include methods like more regular testing, wearing facial coverings indoors, observing social separation, and limiting treatment time,” she says.

Southampton’s match against Brentford, Watford’s match against Crystal Palace, and West Ham’s match against Norwich City have all been postponed due to COVID outbreaks.

The match between Manchester United and Brighton is also canceled due to the same cause.

Following their match against Chelsea, Everton will travel to Burnley on Boxing Day to face the Clarets.