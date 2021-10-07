Everton’s links to Isco raise concerns, but James Rodriguez could cast doubt on the situation.

Everton have been connected with a 29-year-old Real Madrid playmaker whose football star has dimmed somewhat in recent years.

No, you haven’t traveled through time. The Blues have been linked with a bid for Isco, the Colombian’s old Bernabeu teammate, a year after signing James Rodriguez.

The Spaniard was one of the best and most technically skilled players of the decade, and he continues to be a player of exceptional ability.

Isco, who plays out wide on the left or in central midfield, drifts across the frontline behind the main striker, much like Demarai Gray has done since joining Everton.

He’s tidy and deft, with a keen eye for a defence-splitting pass.

He has made 342 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 52 goals in the process. This is a significant player. However, he has not performed as well as he has in prior seasons.

Is he, then, just what Everton require right now?

Isco’s name would, of course, excite the Goodison Park faithful for the majority of Farhad Moshiri’s rule.

This is a player who has won it all – four Champions League winner medals before the age of 27 – and has shared the pitch with legends on the biggest stage.

Should a midfielder who made only eight starts last season, failed to score a goal, and turns 30 next April be top of the Blues’ wishlist just a month after they actively shifted James to Al-Rayyan to save on his £200,000-a-week wages as director of football Marcel Brands and coach Rafa Benite z battle the restrictions imposed by Financial Fair Play?

He was reportedly disgruntled at not being a regular in Zinedine Zidane’s starting XI despite coming on 17 times as a substitute and recording only two assists.

Last season, he was forced to sit out three times, though never for more than two and a half weeks.

He was forced to sit out due to a sprained ankle, a knock, and back troubles, although all three injuries are common among footballers.

