Everton’s latest acquisition describes his six-month trip to the WSL and his Champions League ambitions.

At the weekend, Nathalie Bjorn will be put through her paces.

After joining Everton in July, the Sweden international went almost immediately to the Olympic Games in the summer – and the Blues’ first matches of the season don’t get any tougher.

Everton will welcome Man City to Goodison Park to kick off the 2021/22 Women’s Super League in front of what is expected to be a sold-out crowd.

This could be the early indicator of where the Blues will stand this season for a team with the ambition of the Blues this year, which includes the addition of Bjorn herself among other excellent signings.

The defender told The Washington Newsday, “It’s going to be a tremendously tough challenge.”

“I’ve never played in the Champions League against an English team!

“It’s a different style of game than in Sweden; it moves a lot faster. We watched the game versus Aston Villa that we played, and there were a lot of things going on.

“You must be prepared both mentally and physically, but that is why you play football.

“We’re going to give it our all, and we obviously want to win that game.”

“We’re a new squad, and we haven’t had much time to train together because we arrived late, but it’ll be a good test to see where we are and what we can develop and take with us.

“I enjoy playing big games, and I believe everyone on the team enjoys playing big games, especially at Goodison Park because of the supporters and the atmosphere.

“I think this is going to be a fantastic year.”

In some ways, Bjorn’s match on Saturday will seem like the end of a journey that has lasted over eight months.

Her arrival at Everton was only revealed in July, but the 24-year-old had piqued Everton’s attention since January.

Willie Kirk, the manager, and Sarvar Ismailov, the women’s sporting and commercial director, have both praised Bjorn’s abilities and expressed their wish to bring her to Merseyside from the start of 2021.

Now that she’s here with the Blues, the defender wants to get right to work with her new teammates. “The summary has come to an end.”