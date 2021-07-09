Everton’s John Stones recalls a “special” Panenka moment.

Everton midfielder John Stones has recalled a “special moment” during the club’s pre-season tour of America in 2013, when he sent Juventus goalkeeper Marco Storani the wrong way with a dinked penalty.

After a 1-1 draw in normal time, the Blues went on to win 6-5 on penalties in the inaugural International Champions Cup in San Francisco.

Stones spent three years at Goodison Park after joining for £3 million from Barnsley in 2013, making 95 appearances before heading up the M62 to join Manchester City for a sum in excess of £47.5 million.

The 27-year-old has since won the Premier League three times and re-emerged as a key element of Pep Guardiola’s defense as they successfully defended the English crown before losing in the Champions League final.

He has been an ever-present for Gareth Southgate’s team throughout the European Championships this summer, deputising for Harry Maguire, who has subsequently established himself as his defensive partner throughout their trip to the final.

Stones was reminded of his penalty as a 19-year-old at AT&T Park as the Three Lions prepare for their first major event final in 55 years.

“A young kid stood up, I believe it was in San Francisco, and I went and dinked one down the center, I believe I was a naive John at the time,” he explained. It was a memorable occasion for me; I believe it was my first full game with the first team since arriving at Everton; it was a memorable occasion for me, and one that I am reminded of frequently.”

Andrea Pirlo hit a similar spot-kick against England in the Euro 2012 quarter-final, knocking out Roy Hodgson’s team.

That night in August, he came up against the superb midfielder, who missed a penalty in the shootout, and praised the Leeds man when questioned about the comparisons between the midfield stalwart and England teammate Kalvin Phillips.

“Two different players (Andrea Pirlo and Kalvin Phillips). I’ve had the chance to play with Kalvin, and I believe he’s his own player of his own caliber, and I find it amusing that he’s dubbed the Yorkshire Pirlo.

“He’s a fantastic player and. The summary comes to a close.