Everton’s Jean-Philippe Gbamin was fined £25,000 after crashing his Audi supercar while under the influence of alcohol.

Everton midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin has been fined £25,000 and banned from driving after causing a drunken driving accident at 5 a.m.

After colliding with a Jaguar while exiting the M56 near his house in Hale Barns, Cheshire, the midfielder, 26, failed a breath test.

The father-of-one had 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, according to tests. 35mg is the legal maximum.

The accident happened on August 8, and Gbamin is thought to have merely given a friend a ride home after a night out.

At Manchester Magistrates’ Court, Gbamin, who earns £100,000 per month, was fined £25,000 and prohibited from driving for 14 months.

“A PC Patel was requested to attend a road traffic incident at 5 a.m., and when he arrived, he found two vehicles on the exit slip lane on junction 6 of the M56,” Tess Kenyon told the M.E.N.

PC Patel spoke with the Jaguar’s driver, who indicated that he was driving off the M56 at junction 6 when the other vehicle crashed into him. Both had come to a halt at the spot and exchanged information.

“The Jaguar driver suspected the other driver was driving under the influence of alcohol. Mr Gbamin was approached by PC Patel. He admitted to being the driver of the Audi and that he had collided with the other car.

When asked if he had consumed any alcohol, he said, “Yes, one.”

He did his best to pass the roadside breath test, but he failed. As a result, he was apprehended. The intoxilyzer machine process was subsequently followed by him.’

“I beg that you keep the disqualification time to a minimal, and what may allow you to accomplish so is his guilty plea,” defence counsel John Dye said in mitigation. He is heartbroken to be in this situation.

This isn’t his native land. He is a professional footballer who was born in the Ivory Coast. There is some media attention, which just adds to his shame. He will be penalized by the club regardless of what happens here.

“What had transpired that morning at 5 a.m. was that he had been out earlier.

“He had gotten some rest, although it was early.”

