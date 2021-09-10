Everton’s James Rodriguez said before of the Premier League match against Burnley, “If they want me, I’m ready.”

James Rodriguez has stated that he is fit and ready to play for Everton against Burnley on Monday night in the Premier League.

The playmaker has yet to make an appearance for the Blues in a competitive game this season, and a move away from Goodison Park was a serious possibility this summer.

Despite interest from Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey, James has stayed put and returned to training after being photographed on a yacht with friends during the last international break.

James Rodriguez is back in training, and Everton has received an injury boost.

Now back on Merseyside, the 30-year-old insists he is fit, raring to go, and ready to ‘do well’ for the Toffees, adding he is looking forward to returning to the pitch if he is selected.

According to Sports Witness, James updated his Twitch followers, saying, “I’ve been coming in for a couple of days now, I had four days off.”

“I’m preparing myself in case I have to play, and if I do, I’m ready to do well. Physically, I’m in good form, and mentally, I’m well. I’m in a good mood.

“Everton play on Monday, and if they want to pick me, I’m ready. I’m excited to play if it’s my chance.

“I’m overjoyed because the Everton fans have shown me so much love, and if I have the chance to play, I’ll do my best as always.”

Despite James’ desperation to play, Rafa Benitez remained tight-lipped about whether or not the Colombian international would face the Clarets during his pre-match press conference at Finch Farm on Friday.

While the player is working with the rest of the club, Everton manager Ronald Koeman acknowledged that he does not believe he is match-fit – and that he would have to adapt to the team when the time comes.

The Spaniard explained, “He’s training with the team.”

“Obviously, we’ve been discussing his future, and we’ve got interest from a few clubs. He’s still here, and he’s training with his buddies.

“Match fitness means he has to play games, and he has to play them all at the same time. As a result, at.”Summary ends,”