Everton’s issues under Farhad Moshiri are highlighted by the £292 million number.

The resignation of Marcel Brands has been another another tumultuous period in Everton’s dreadful few months.

The Toffees’ director of football left the club at the weekend, his role in the club’s unsuccessful recruitment policy in recent seasons attracting a lot of ire from Evertonians fed up with the club’s current position under Farhad Moshiri’s ownership.

Brands’ stint at Goodison Park has not been a successful one, with nearly £300 million spent on 26 acquisitions. He has certainly not achieved what was anticipated for when he originally joined from PSV Eindhoven in 2018. His presence was meant to herald in a new era of strategic recruitment, allowing them to assemble a team capable of competing with Moshiri’s money against the ‘big six”s bigger wallets.

Everton has finished eighth, 12th, and 10th in the last three seasons, indicating that they are even further away from their stated goal than they were before Moshiri’s takeover in 2016. Finishing 10th or lower has happened twice in the prior two seasons, and twice in the previous ten seasons before Moshiri took charge.

Moshiri’s arrival at Everton was expected to herald a new era, one in which they would be able to compete for titles as legitimate contenders. Of course, a new stadium was essential to the plans for all of this, and Bramley Moore Dock has made significant progress in that regard, but there has been no improvement on the field, and the money invested in the playing squad over the past five years, money that was supposed to help them bridge the gap with the top sides in the short term until Bramley Moore Dock was completed, money that was hoped to deliver at least one Champions L competition, has failed to deliver.

Everton is a club that lacks strategy from the top down, as seen by the fact that they've had managers as diverse as Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, Carlo Ancelotti, and, most recently, Rafa Benitez.