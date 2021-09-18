Everton’s injury fears have grown as a result of Richarlison’s absence.

Richarlison is expected to miss the game against Aston Villa due to a knee injury sustained in a violent challenge by James Tarkowski on Monday night.

Early in the second half, the Brazilian was clattered by the Burnley defender, and while Tarkowski reclaimed the ball, he also injured Richarlison.

Rafa Benitez called the challenge as “very hazardous,” yet referee Martin Atkinson did not punish it and did not even award a free-kick.

Richarlison’s damage is still unknown, but there is reasonable outrage that Tarkowski’s challenge, which wounded the 24-year-old, went unpunished.

However, there are early indications that Richarlison may be sidelined for a few weeks.

“I witnessed the tackle, and I think the tackle is fairly strong,” Benitez remarked Monday night.

“If you know the ball is there but the ankle is behind the ball, you can get one or the other or both.

“However, these kinds of things are highly harmful, and you must be cautious.

“One thing is to be physical and challenge – that’s fine – but the other is that these tacklers are extremely damaging to the opponent’s integrity.”