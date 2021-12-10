Everton’s injury blow has been confirmed by Rafa Benitez, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin is ‘closer’ to returning.

Yerry Mina has suffered an injury blow, according to Rafa Benitez, ahead of his side’s trip to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Colombian international made his first appearance for the Blues since the beginning of October against Arsenal on Monday.

However, in the first half of the encounter, the centre-back suffered a calf injury and had to be substituted; the manager has since confirmed that he will be out for his side’s next match, without specifying a specific time limit for his absence.

Meanwhile, the manager provided an update on Dominic Calvert-recuperation, Lewin’s as well as disclosing that Allan completed part of a training session on Friday in readiness for the trip to Selhurst Park on Sunday.

In his pre-match press conference, Benitez said: “Yerry is currently unavailable. Rondon has been training and is available, and Allan has completed part of a training session today.

“And we still have Davies; perhaps he’ll join the team next week.””

Dominic is certainly getting closer.

“He is improving with each training session he has with the rehabilitation instructor.

While a handful of players are currently undergoing treatment for injuries, Benitez believes that his team’s overall fitness is in good shape.

“I believe the team is in good shape in terms of fitness,” he continued.

“We ran more than we have in the previous four years, indicating that the team is physically fit.

“We can always improve, but that implies we’re doing a great job and working really hard.”