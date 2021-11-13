Everton’s ‘impatience’ has been revealed as a chance to play Manchester United looms.

Everton Women’s manager Jean-Luc Vasseur has already sensed his players’ eagerness to pick up new skills in training as they try to get their season back on track.

The Blues have had a hit-or-miss start to the season, with only two wins in the Women’s Super League, putting them in tenth place in the early standings.

Willie Kirk was fired last month after a string of dismal performances, and was replaced by the former Lyon manager, who had a cup win over Leicester before losing to Brighton last time out.

Vasseur has only been working with his athletes at Finch Farm for a short time, but he can clearly see how determined they are to progress.

The French manager is also focusing on adding two more assistants to the club as soon as possible to round out his coaching team.

According to The Washington Newsday, the boss said: “I believe there is a great deal of apprehension about getting started. It’s thrilling, and they’re highly concentrated and in a good mood.

“Yes, I enjoy the current scenario since it is conducive to learning. That’s how I’m feeling.

“I’m working on hiring two more assistants and making some organizational changes.

“But for the time being, we’re working with my technical, physical, and fitness personnel. We are attempting to collaborate more effectively.

“The squad attempted to stick to the plan in order to progress and become better.

“We won the first game 3-1, but there was always the possibility of scoring more. We tried and tried to find a nice way to score in the second game, but we couldn’t.

“There is a positive attitude, the staff is tenacious, and there is faith in the project. We require more calm and less pressure.

“It’s critical to concentrate rather than relax. The importance of concentration cannot be overstated. For the following game, you must display a different face.” Everton’s team is brimming with quality players, thanks in part to a slew of new arrivals during the summer transfer window.

Vasseur believes that these stars will be able to adjust, but that they will need time to do so – and that he will be available to assist them in the coming weeks and months.

“You know when you go to buy,” he added.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”