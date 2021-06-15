Everton’s hunt for a new manager continues, with the club in negotiations with Nuno Espirito Santo’s rivals.

Despite Nuno Espirito Santo being the frontrunner to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, Everton are still in talks with other managers.

Blues executives are hesitant to make a hasty decision on a new manager, despite the Portuguese appearing to be close to an agreement over the weekend.

Insiders labeled him as a “strong prospect,” but officials insisted that no decision had been made.

The ECHO was told last night that the hunt for a new manager is still underway, and that the club is not simply in discussion with Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese coach is still the favorite to take over at Goodison Park, but with the players not returning to Finch Farm for pre-season training until July 5 – and the significance of finding the perfect man to succeed Ancelotti – the management is taking their time in making a decision.

A number of managers have been linked with the job of managing the Blues, including Espirito Santo, David Moyes, Rafa Benitez, and Christophe Galtier.

As Everton seeks to select a fifth permanent manager in as many years, talks with Espirito Santo and the other candidates are expected to continue.