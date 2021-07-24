Everton’s goal-scoring duo continue to impress in a 6-1 friendly victory.

Everton Under-23s scored six goals against Bradford Park Avenue, with Tom Cannon and Lewis Dobbin continuing their strong pre-season goalscoring form.

As David Unsworth’s side rallied from behind at the Horsfall Stadium, Cannon scored a brace and Dobbin also scored.

Unsworth’s team also got goals from Kyle John, Sebastian Kristensen, and Eli Campbell, making it three wins in a row in preseason.

With his double, Cannon has now scored in each of the Republic of Ireland young international’s four pre-season matches this summer.

The first of those goals came against Accrington Stanley in Rafa Benitez’s first game in command of the club’s first team earlier this month.

Dobbin’s strike came after a pair of hat-tricks in victories over Warrington Rylands and Guiseley.

And, speaking after the game, Unsworth revealed that his team’s strong goal-scoring success is due to a change in shape.

He told evertonfc.com, “It was another outstanding performance.” “We let up a bad defensive goal, but we figured it out.

“We scored some excellent goals again, and we were able to get crucial minutes into a large number of guys throughout the entire team.

“It was another fantastic effort and a fantastic victory. I’m really happy with how we’re playing right now.”

“We’ve changed our shape this season and we want to play in a certain way,” he continued.

“I’m incredibly happy with how well the lads have handled it. It’s true that some of the football has been thrilling.”