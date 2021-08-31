Everton’s future has taken a new turn with the addition of James Rodriguez.

Everton’s ambitions of signing James Rodriguez on deadline day are in jeopardy, with the midfielder stating his willingness to stay at Goodison Park.

The club put the Colombian available this summer, but he has yet to reach an agreement with another club.

Rodriguez, 29, had been expected to reach an arrangement with his previous club Porto and act as a makeweight in a move that would send Luis Diaz in the opposite direction.

However, James has so far been unable to reach an agreement with the Portuguese club, and sources close to the player have stated that an agreement is improbable at this time in the transfer window.

Everton’s dreams of bringing in 24-year-old winger Diaz to Rafa Benitez’s team have been dashed.

Rodriguez has also been offered to AC Milan, although a deal for a player who earns more than £200,000 a week at Everton is considered quite unlikely.

The transfer windows in most of Europe’s major leagues conclude at 11 p.m., in accordance with the Premier League window, however in France and Italy, deals can be completed until midnight (BST).

Everton still have time to find a buyer for Rodriguez and deduct a percentage of his salaries from the club’s budget, but there have been indications from the playmaker’s camp that he is willing to continue with the Blues, despite Benitez’s insistence that he is not in his plans.