Everton’s Financial Fair Play worries over Richarlison’s transfer are addressed by Rafa Benitez.

Rafa Benitez thinks that Everton will not be forced to accept a mega-money offer for Richarlison in the coming days due to financial fair play limits.

Despite considerable rumors associating Paris Saint-Germain with interest, Goodison insiders were categorical earlier this week that the club would not entertain an offer for the Brazilian.

And, before of the trip to Brighton, Benitez claims that Richarlison will still be an Everton player at the end of the transfer window on Tuesday night.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez believes the 24-year-old is “happy,” and while he is too experienced to rule out Richarlison leaving, he adds it “makes no sense.”

When asked if financial fair play issues could push Everton’s hand, Benitez replied, “No, not really.”

“We’re working on the guys we want to make sure we can get as well as the players we might not need. That is something we are working on.

“When people talk about speculation, Richarlison is the big one. We are quite pleased with him. My prediction is that he will stay 99.99 percent of the time. I like him, he likes it here, and he wants to score goals. Obviously, you never know what the future holds, but 99.99 percent of the time – and I’ll say it again – he’ll stay and hopefully score [at Brighton].

“We’re still working on the other players because the transfer window is still open.”

Everton practiced on Friday afternoon before heading to Brighton, and Benitez spoke with Richarlison during a session on Thursday.

He said, “I was talking with him yesterday.”

“We played a five-a-side game, and he was fooling about and scoring goals. This is a player that is content to perform well and score goals. Brighton is the only thing I know he has in his thoughts. You never know in football. But this is one of those theories that I’m almost certain makes no sense.”