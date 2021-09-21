Everton’s FIFA 22 ratings have been finalized, with Lucas Digne and Jordan Pickford leading the way.

Everton’s FIFA 22 player ratings were announced today, and their team has seen a minor boost in rating over FIFA 21, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison both receiving boosts.

Everton had a mixed season last season under former manager Carlo Ancelotti, finishing 10th, and with former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez in charge, the Toffees have started the 2021/22 Premier League season brightly, despite a 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison both had excellent individual seasons last season, with the former scoring 16 goals, but neither of them will be the highest-rated player in the Everton squad next season, with Lucas Digne retaining his 84 rating.

So, what are Everton’s player ratings in FIFA 22? Let’s take a closer look.

The full list of Everton’s FIFA 22 player ratings can be seen here. Lucas Digne is an LB with an 84 rating. Jordan Pickford is an 83-rated goalkeeper. Allan is a CDM with an 83 rating. Richarlison (ST) is an 82-rated player. ST – 81 rated Dominic Calvert-Lewin RW James Rodriguez has a rating of 81. Michael Keane is a CB with an 80 rating. Yerry Mina is a 79-rated CB. CM – 79 rated Abdoulaye Doucoure RB Seamus Coleman is a 78-rated player. 77 rated Jean-Philippe Gbamin – CDM Mason Holgate is a 77-rated cornerback. RM – 77 rated Andros Townsend Andre Gomes is a CM who has a rating of 77. Ben Godrey is a 77-rated cornerback. Salomon Rondon – ST – ST – ST – ST – ST – ST – ST – ST – ST – ST Alex Iwobi is a 77-rated RM. Asmir Begovic is a 76-rated goalkeeper. Demarai Gray is a 75-rated LW. Fabian Delph is a 75-rated CDM. CM – 75 rating Tom Davies ST – 74 rating Cenk Tosun RB Jonjoe Kenny has a rating of 74. LM – 67 rating Anthony Gordon Jarrad Branthwaite is a 66-rated cornerback. Ellis Simms is a 65-year-old stand-up comedian. Kyle John is an RB who has a rating of 63. Ryan Astley is a 62-rated cornerback. CDM – 54 rated Imam Jagne

For the second year in a row, Lucas Digne is Everton’s highest-rated player, with the French defender gaining minor improvements to his pace and dribbling in FIFA 22.

Jordan Pickford, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Richarlison have all gotten a +2 rise in their overall ratings. “The summary has come to an end.”