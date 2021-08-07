Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been injured, and the trio will miss the Manchester United friendly.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to miss Everton’s friendly against Manchester United today due to injury.

The Blues striker, who only returned to training on Monday after participating in Euro 2020 with England, is thought to have damaged his toe in training this week, with the degree of the problem unknown.

Moise Kean and Jean-Phillippe Gbamin are also expected to miss the encounter at Old Trafford, which begins at 12:45 p.m.

In pre-season, Kean and Gbamin have both played consistently, with the Italian striker starting both games in the United States recently.

Richarlison is currently on international service with Brazil at the Olympics, so the Blues’ starting lineup for today is unknown.

Nathan Broadhead had been used as a center-forward in Florida at times.