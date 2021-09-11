Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin had a defining Burnley moment before of a hat-trick chance against the Clarets.

Before the two sides meet at Goodison Park on Monday, Everton vs Burnley may not seem like a particularly noteworthy encounter in the Toffees’ recent Premier League history.

However, it could be claimed that the Toffees’ match against the Clarets in December 2019 was a watershed moment for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

It now feels like the goal, which saw the Blues number nine go low through the air to make a magnificent diving header to smash the ball in off the post, was a turning point in his Goodison Park career.

Everton’s role has changed since Rafa Benitez arrived, according to Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Calvert-Lewin scored the game-winning goal in Carlo Ancelotti’s debut game in charge of the Merseyside club, and he hasn’t looked back since.

The striker joined Goodison Park in a £1.5 million signing on August 31, 2016, the same summer as Ronald Koeman.

He moved from Sheffield United and started the season in the third tier, and he was signed with little fanfare, although he was seen as a future star.

During his first season, he appeared eleven matches for the Dutchman. He was a youngster, yet he was trusted, and he was perplexingly played at right-wing back against Stoke on the first day of the 2017-18 season.

Under Sam Allardyce, he became a regular and continued to develop, displaying increased awareness over time and cunningly winning a penalty at Anfield after being pushed in the back by Dejan Lovren.

This was a striker learning how to be smart while adapting to the rigors of regular game at the highest level, as he crossed the centre-back to latch onto Wayne Rooney’s brilliant diagonal ball.

Then, during Marco Silva’s 18 months in command, he established himself as an important first-team player, earning the iconic Everton number nine shirt.

Calvert-Lewin, on the other hand, seemed to reach a new level under Ancelotti.

On Boxing Day 2019, he scored a header against Monday’s opponents Burnley, which has become his trademark goal.

During the festive time, DCL masterfully followed Djibril Sidibe’s zipping cross from deep and arched his head and neck to direct and force the ball into the back of the net against Sean Dyche’s side.

