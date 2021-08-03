Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be poised to establish a potentially dangerous new alliance.

This week, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is expected to arrive at Finch Farm.

Following an extended sabbatical following his appearance for England at the Euros this summer, the Everton number nine will be ready to reunite with his new teammates following the Toffees’ recent recruitment push.

Calvert-Lewin arrived at the Three Lions camp hoping to feast on exquisite crosses from Jadon Sancho, Luke Shaw, and Reece James, as well as delicious Phil Foden and Jack Grealish through balls, but manager Gareth Southgate only gave him 20 minutes on the pitch.

Now that he’s back with the Blues, the attacker will have the opportunity to work with the Premier League’s most accurate crosser.

Andros Townsend may not have been the big name that Everton fans were hoping for this summer, but what he is is successful, and he could help Calvert-Lewin find the net more often.

Everton’s forward scored 21 goals in 39 appearances last season, and he has 15 goals in 41 games this season.

Calvert-Lewin began his career with a bang, scoring two hat-tricks before October. He scored the most of his goals in 2020, but will be trying to repeat his success this August.

Last season, DCL had the most headed goals with seven, a statistic that will please his coach and mentor Duncan Ferguson, who will be eager to form a partnership with Townsend.

Last season, the winger, who joined on a free transfer after leaving Crystal Palace, had the best cross success rate in the Premier League at 33%.

It’s a tally that’ll have piqued Everton’s interest and persuaded them to make a move in order to send the ball to Calvert-Lewin more frequently in and around the six-yard box, where he’s most effective.

Last season, Townsend produced seven big opportunities for his Palace teammates and assisted on five of them, while Calvert-Lewin converted 14 of the ones set up by players like James Rodriguez and Richarlison.

155 crosses were also whipped in by the wideman, who commonly cut in from the right and curled in with his left foot. Rafa Benitez may use Calvert-aerial Lewin’s skill and muscle to get ahead of defenders as a front post weapon.

Townsend, he enjoys having a go as well, and he got eleven out of ten. “The summary has come to an end.”