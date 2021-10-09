Everton’s ‘dominant’ Yerry Mina could be in line for a new contract.

Yerry Mina has been in excellent form for Everton this season, while others have gotten the brunt of the attention.

The centre-back has been a fixture in Rafa Benitez’s defense for the bulk of the season, and was instrumental in his side’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Saturday.

In reality, if he had just held his run for a second longer, latching onto Tom Davies’ pass late in the game before his goal was ruled out for offside, he could have been the match winner.

However, the defender’s contract with the Blues expires at the end of the 2022/23 season, raising the question of whether or not he should be offered a new contract.

As Newcastle’s takeover is finalised, Steve Bruce claims Rafa Benitez is a “difficult” manager.

Sam Carroll, host of the Royal Blue Podcast, was joined by Adam Jones, Chris Beesley, and Dave Prentice to discuss the centre-back and whether he should extend his contract at Goodison Park.

You do need to be in love. Don’t you think Yerry scored his goal and believed it might have been offside? But he didn’t seem to mind, rushing over to the corner and busting out the dancing steps.

The dance moves out, and a fan in the audience gives it the huge hand movements.

Yerry Mina put on a classic Yerry Mina performance, as we’ve seen thus far this season. You don’t notice what he’s doing since he just goes about his business.

Manchester United were not happy with him. I don’t think Edinson Cavani would have lost a fight against him. I don’t recall Cristiano Ronaldo having a straight duel with Mina even after he came on.

It simply goes to show how great he’s been playing this season. At the back, he’s as solid as a rock, and even a trip to Old Trafford doesn’t scare him.

We might have been concerned about potential blunders in previous seasons, but he hasn’t made any this year. He’s been incredibly composed, and hopefully he’ll be able to maintain his fitness for a long run of games.

I believe. “The summary has come to an end.”