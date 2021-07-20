Everton’s Demarai Gray had a medical, while Premier League rivals are interested in Pierluigi Gollini.

Everton have been linked with players from all over the world since Rafa Benitez’s arrival at Goodison Park, as the new manager attempts to boost his team ahead of his first season in command.

The Blues are gearing up for a trip to the United States as pre-season training for the 2021/22 season begins.

With the start of the Premier League approaching, the Spaniard will look to make his first signings.

Here, we examine the most recent rumors and assign a probability rating to the rumored moves…

Gray, Demarai

Sky Sports is a British television channel that broadcasts

Demarai Gray is expected to have a medical at Everton today, according to Sky Sports.

The Blues are ready to sign the 25-year-old from BayernLeverkusen for £1.5 million.

The winger joined Leverkusen on an 18-month deal from Leicester in January, and is expected to be one of three new arrivals before the team heads to Florida for a pre-season tour, with Asmir Begovic and Andros Townsend.

McNeil, Dwight

The Times’ Paul Joyce

Everton are interested in Burnley’s Dwight McNeil, according to Joyce.

Last season, the winger established himself as a Premier League potential, scoring against the Toffees at Goodison Park during Everton’s match against the Clarets.

The 21-year-old is expected to cost around £25 million.

However, the Blues will have to ward off Villa’s interest in the former Manchester United junior star, who are reported to be in prime position to sign him.

Gollini, Pierluigi

football.london

According to football.london, Tottenham are in advanced talks to recruit alleged Everton target Pierluigi Gollini.

The Blues made an offer to recruit the glovesman last week, according to Calciomercato.

Spurs and Wolves are also said to be interested in Gollini, who had a strong season in Serie A and the Champions League last year.

Tottenham appears to be attempting to reaffirm their interest.

Gollini is valued at roughly €20 million (£17 million) by Atalanta, who anticipate him to leave this summer.