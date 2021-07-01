Everton’s current stadium finance is a “phased” approach backed by a cash investment from Farhad Moshiri.

Everton will use a ‘phased’ funding mechanism to cover the costs of their £500 million stadium.

The enabling works, which will start on July 26 at the Bramley-Moore Dock site, will be funded by money from main shareholder Farhad Moshiri.

Moshiri has always stated that he will invest roughly £100 million in the half-billion-pound project, and his commitment to the stadium will allow the club to complete the first phase of work on the waterfront site, which will prepare the land for stadium building.

The money raised from the private sector will be used to complete the actual construction of the 52,888-seat stadium in the second phase.

The second phase of the project is expected to start around the end of this year or the beginning of 2022, but Everton said today that work will begin later this month, in what will be a momentous day for the club.

The club estimates that financing from the private sector will cover roughly £350 million of the total cost, with a naming rights contract – on which USM has an option – also helping to defray expenses.