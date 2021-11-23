Everton’s ‘coasting’ troubles have been revealed, prompting Rafa Benitez to issue a transfer warning.

Rafa Benitez must invest money in the transfer market as soon as possible, or Everton will be written off for the season.

David Prentice of The Washington Newsday issues a warning.

Everton’s 3-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday extended their Premier League losing streak to six games, with injuries to striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, and center-back Yerry Mina causing major problems.

Despite the absence of the trio, Adam Jones stated his concern on the same platform that the rest of the team that began at the Etihad would probably still make their first choice XI, but Prentice believes that the current lack of alternatives is contributing to the Blues’ poor form.

“If you take one player away, it affects so many other players surrounding them,” he explained.

“There are three senior players missing, but you’d assume that if other fringe players like Andre Gomes and Tom Davies were available, it would put pressure on the other players in the team who need to improve their game a little bit right now to know that they’ll keep their spot.”

“But at the present, too many players are coasting, too many players know they’ll play whatever because there are just kids available otherwise, and either they’re getting a sniff with Tyler Onyango coming in for his Premier League debut.”

“That’s certainly a byproduct of what he’s been doing on the training pitch, but would he have done enough to get that call-up in a normal world?” Most likely not.

“He’d probably still be on the bench, but since the squad is so small at the moment, he’s getting a look in; Lewis Dobbin has made a couple of appearances, and Ellis Simms has been on the bench.”

“Because of the squad’s problem, these youngsters are definitely getting promoted a little bit ahead of schedule.”

“It’s tough not to create an overly pessimistic image since the situation is now pessimistic.”

“Rafa, in that month-long conversation we had with him,” Prentice continued.”

