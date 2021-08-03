Everton’s clear transfer response to James Rodriguez’s departure follows a new challenge allegation.

Some Evertonians have pondered this topic in the wake of reports that James Rodriguez will be permitted to depart Goodison Park this summer.

Of course, the Colombian was the Toffees’ shining spot last season.

In 23 Premier League games, James created eleven big chances.

In a combined 159 appearances, midfielders Andre Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Tom Davies, Allan, and widemen Alex Iwobi, Josh King, and Bernard created a total of nine great opportunities.

Even though he was only available for just over half of Everton’s games, James had a huge impact, and only Lucas Digne could rival him in terms of generating opportunities.

So, what can the Toffees do if the 30-year-old decides to leave?

Kevin De Bruyne and Bruno Fernandes, the two major creators from the previous campaign, are unfortunately out of reach.

However, there is another South American who has equaled James’ number of great chances and who should be on Everton’s radar.

Even better, he had a higher goal total and a higher assist total. Furthermore, he is five years younger than James, has only missed five games in his previous season, and is a professional looking for a move this summer.

Matheus Pereira is the player in question.

Pereira blasted a left-footed free-kick high into the top corner for the visitors in Everton’s 5-2 triumph over West Brom in September, an effort Leighton Baines and Digne would be proud of.

Ultimately, he was unable to keep the Baggies in the Premier League, but with eleven goals and six assists, the Brazilian shown that the Premier League is where he belongs, and now, following West Brom’s relegation, he is ready to take the next step forward in his career.

Pereira responded to manager Valerien Ismael’s statements that the 25-year-old “isn’t dedicated” by resorting to social media and told his fans he felt “very humiliated” after being left out of a pre-season friendly against Birmingham last weekend.

He explained, “I don’t want to exit the club through the back door; in fact, that was never my plan or purpose.”

“I want the club to be properly compensated for believing in me and supporting me for two seasons.”

