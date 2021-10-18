Everton’s cheat sheet for Jordan Pickford as Salomon Rondon leaves a devastating impression.

Everton’s perfect home record under Rafa Benitez came to an end on Sunday as they were defeated 1-0 by David Moyes’ West Ham United at Goodison Park.

On 74 minutes, Angelo Ogbonna scored the game’s sole goal, but here are some other highlights you may have missed.

Jordan Pickford had a frustrating day when it came to a vital call from the referees a year after his Merseyside Derby showdown with Virgil van Dijk.

When West Ham United were granted their corner kick, which resulted to the game’s sole goal, the keeper was furious, claiming that he was fouled or that it should have been a goal kick, but his accusations were inconclusive.

What was evident was that England’s number one had done his study on the Hammers’ potential penalty takers.

Pickford had a visual with a large dossier of information on where Michail Antonio, Declan Rice, and Mark Noble (who wasn’t playing) had all struck prior penalties, according to a close-up shot of his water bottle.

It wasn’t necessary on this occasion, but it’s comforting to know that the Blues’ star is doing everything he can to get an advantage in those razor-thin margins.

It was unquestionably a moment that referee Stuart Atwell squandered.

Due to Dominic Calvert-injury, Lewin’s he has been pushed into the deep end quicker than intended, and he has had to hit the ground running.

Despite the fact that the former West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United striker appears to be regaining his sharpness, he has yet to make an impression in front of goal.

In the second half, Rondon came the closest to breaking his duck with a glancing header from an Andros Townsend cross, but the Venezuelan then caught Tomas Soucek with a trailing leg.

Nothing was spoken at the time, and the West Ham United midfielder afterwards exposed his stitched-up face on social media after going straight off the pitch for treatment at the earliest opportunity.

The enormous pre-match banners on Gwladys Street have become a bright addition to Goodison Park matchdays. “The summary has come to an end.”