Everton’s anxiety is explained as Tom Davies’ ailment progresses.

Everton are afraid that Tom Davies would be forced to miss time due to a knee issue.

After picking up the problem in the 0-0 draw with Spurs before the international break, Rafa Benitez has announced Davies will miss the trip to Manchester City on Sunday.

Although no formal time frame for Davies’ absence has been given, it is believed that the midfielder will be sidelined until the middle of December.

The 23-year-old joins Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina, and Andre Gomes on the injured list.

Fabian Delph has lately regained fitness and has emerged as a key player for Benitez due to the squad’s injury concerns in that position.

Everton have just seen what the January transfer window looks like thanks to Jesse Lingard.

When asked about Davies’ fitness on Friday, Benitez downplayed the issue, but Everton are expected to be without the academy product for the next several games.

“We assessed him after the game since he had a knock during the game,” Benitez stated.

“He’s dealing with a knee issue, so he’s another guy who is currently unavailable. It won’t be too bad, but he won’t be able to play right now.” On Sunday, the Blues visit City, followed by a trip to Brentford and a home derby against Liverpool on December 1.